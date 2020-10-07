Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 695 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $220.82. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Melius cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.