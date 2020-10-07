Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N. A. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 244.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.94.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

