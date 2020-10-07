Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 654 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.30. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

