Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 10,700 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 265,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,896.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,853 shares of company stock worth $19,574,291. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc.
Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc.
Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 654 Shares of Stryker Co.
Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 654 Shares of Stryker Co.
Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 10,700 Slack
Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 10,700 Slack
Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.
Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Exane Derivatives Invests $255,000 in Alteryx Inc
Exane Derivatives Invests $255,000 in Alteryx Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report