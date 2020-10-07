Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 10,700 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 265,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,896.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,853 shares of company stock worth $19,574,291. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.