Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

