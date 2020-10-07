Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $292.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.