Exane Derivatives Invests $255,000 in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 36.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 85.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

AYX stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total transaction of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total transaction of $700,596.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,569 shares of company stock valued at $17,906,541 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

