Exane Derivatives Purchases 429 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

