Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 349,002.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 855,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 855,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.62.

Shares of DG stock opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.24. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

