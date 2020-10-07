TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

TEL stock opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

