State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.31.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.