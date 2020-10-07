First PREMIER Bank Has $42,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

NYSE AXP opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.