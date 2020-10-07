The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

