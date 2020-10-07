Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Ecolab by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1,288.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

