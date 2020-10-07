Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Meridian Bancorp worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 429.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,481 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.