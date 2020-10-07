Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 1,515 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $487,251.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $141.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

