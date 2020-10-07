Exane Derivatives Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,961 shares of company stock worth $4,824,402 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

