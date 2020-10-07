Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after buying an additional 1,443,527 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,402 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.