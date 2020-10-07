Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,609 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

