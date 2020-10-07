State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 23.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $367.71 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $374.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.27.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.