Exane Derivatives Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,443,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,604,000 after buying an additional 43,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.55.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $993.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,009.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $968.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $827.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

