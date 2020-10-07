8,812 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $957,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

