First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 980,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 238,767 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 147,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

