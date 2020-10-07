First PREMIER Bank Has $50,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 373,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,527,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after purchasing an additional 710,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

