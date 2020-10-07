PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 144.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

