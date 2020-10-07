Exane Derivatives Acquires 466 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11,650.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $863.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $835.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.65. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.67.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

