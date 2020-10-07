State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,096 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

