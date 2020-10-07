1,730 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $871,712.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $22,707,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,397 shares of company stock worth $53,384,139 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

