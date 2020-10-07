State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

