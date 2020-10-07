Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock worth $8,118,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.