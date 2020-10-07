Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ping Identity by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PING opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -467.36. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

