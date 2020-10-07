Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84,046 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.