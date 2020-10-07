State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,013 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

