Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after acquiring an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,526,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

