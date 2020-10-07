Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 7,125 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

