Fulton Bank N. A. Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

