iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 90,772 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,014,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

