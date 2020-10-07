Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

