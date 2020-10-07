Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

