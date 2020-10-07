Tsfg LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 230.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 891.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $3,353,000.

GSY opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

