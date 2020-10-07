Tsfg LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.