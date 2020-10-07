Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,215,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $260.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.71 and a 200 day moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $167.60 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,626 shares of company stock worth $1,617,099. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

