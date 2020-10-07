Gradient Investments LLC Sells 5,145 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

TDOC stock opened at $217.72 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $253.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -170.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $580,620.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,169.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock worth $13,508,792. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.