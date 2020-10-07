Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,197.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Blackline stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $95.36.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

