Gradient Investments LLC Sells 13,428 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Square by 400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 78.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 406.7% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Square by 1,665.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,107,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

NYSE SQ opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $182.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

