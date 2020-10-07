Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,480,000 after buying an additional 5,165,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after buying an additional 555,729 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $29,793,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $20,932,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LHC Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 552,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,449,000 after buying an additional 102,435 shares during the period.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHCG stock opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.28.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Stephens increased their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

