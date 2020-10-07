ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $54.63 Average PT from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,418,750,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,078,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,418,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,049,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

