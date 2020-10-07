Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on EUXTF. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Euronext from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

EUXTF stock opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. Euronext has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

