Brokerages Set BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of BPOSY opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.