Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.94.

United Rentals stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.